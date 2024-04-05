Machine Operator V
2024-04-05
Job Summary:
As a Lab Technician at our Prototype Workshop within the Operations & Maintenance department at Test Centre, R&D BU High-speed Separators, you are a professional who supports the design, development, testing and evaluation of new and innovative machinery equipment and prototypes.
Main duties and responsibilities:
• Using a range of conventional and CNC machines, fabrication and welding equipment, and hand tools to manufacture, assemble, and repair prototype parts and components.
• Operating and maintaining laser cutting, 3D printing, and rapid prototyping machines to create models and mock-ups of new designs and concepts.
• Reporting and documenting test results, findings, and recommendations, following standard procedures and formats.
• Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues with prototypes, equipment, and processes, applying engineering principles and best practices.
• Collaborating with other technicians, engineers, scientists, and managers within the R&D department.
• Ensuring compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards and regulations in the workshop and the test site
Qualifications and skills:
• High school diploma or equivalent.
• At least two years of relevant work experience in a prototype manufacturing, laboratory, or industrial setting, preferably with machinery equipment and prototypes.
• Knowledge and proficiency in operating and maintaining workshop equipment, instruments, and tools.
• Ability to manufacture, assemble, and repair prototype parts and components accurately, efficiently, and independently, following instructions and protocols.
• Strong problem-solving, troubleshooting, and analytical skills, with attention to detail and quality.
• Familiar with working with Proto Trax, and Edgecam programming.
• Good communication, teamwork, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to present and explain technical information clearly and effectively.
• Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel, and other software applications for data processing and analysis.
• Familiarity with safety, quality, and environmental standards and regulations, such as ISO, OSHA, EPA, etc.
• Good communication skills in Swedish and English, written and verbal.
We offer you a challenging service in an international, open and friendly climate where we help each other to develop and to create value for our customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
147 41 TUMBA
8589825