Machine Operator
Aurora Engineering AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Partille Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Partille
2025-02-03
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Perform routine servicing, maintenance, and troubleshooting of Horiba emission test equipment.
Diagnose and repair electrical, mechanical, and software-related issues in testing equipment.
Ensure compliance with VCC test plans and workshop safety procedures.
Conduct calibration and verification of emission testing systems for accurate results.
Collaborate with test engineers, technicians, and workshop teams to support testing activities.
Maintain documentation, service logs, and reports on maintenance activities.
Work proactively on preventive maintenance schedules to minimize downtime.
Assist in installation, setup, and configuration of new emission testing equipment when required.
Follow ISO, regulatory, and environmental compliance standards in test equipment operations.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Technical background in Electrical, Mechanical, or Automotive Engineering.
Experience (2+ years) in servicing and maintaining emission test equipment (preferably Horiba systems).
Strong knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems, including wiring, sensors, actuators, and control systems.
Familiarity with workshop operations, diagnostic tools, and testing procedures in an automotive environment.
Ability to read schematics, circuit diagrams, and technical manuals.
Hands-on experience in troubleshooting, fault analysis, and repair of electrical/electronic components.
Knowledge of calibration processes, data logging, and emissions testing protocols.
Good understanding of safety regulations and compliance standards.
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work independently. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606) Jobbnummer
9141585