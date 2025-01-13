Machine/ Mechanical Design Engineer

Eccoci AB / Chefsjobb / Lund
2025-01-13


We are now looking for a machine/mechanical design engineer who can start as soon as possible for a 12-15 week contract in Skåne.
Required qualifications:
• A fewyears work experience in machine/mechanical design.- Education in a relevant field.- Knowledge of SolidWorks and the PDM system Teamcenter.- You can take personal responsibility for your work.- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish or English.
Location: Malmö/Lund
Duration: 1 Feb 2025 (or sooner) to 30 Apr 2025
Remote: Minimum 3 days onsite

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/

Eccoci

Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

9100604

