We are now looking for a machine/mechanical design engineer who can start as soon as possible for a 12-15 week contract in Skåne. Required qualifications: • A fewyears work experience in machine/mechanical design.- Education in a relevant field.- Knowledge of SolidWorks and the PDM system Teamcenter.- You can take personal responsibility for your work.- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish or English. Location: Malmö/Lund Duration: 1 Feb 2025 (or sooner) to 30 Apr 2025 Remote: Minimum 3 days onsite