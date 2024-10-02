M3 Specialist To Thule Group
2024-10-02
We are looking for an M3 Specialist to join our Business Application team. This is a highly interesting position in a dynamic environment, where you will work with a great team of people and play an important role in a company with world class products. If you share our passion for an active lifestyle, this might be the right opportunity for you.
YOU WILLIn this role, you will join a team of 9 colleagues working with various parts of Infor M3, supporting and maintaining our global ERP-solution for approx. 1000 users spread across Europe, Asia and America. As M3 Specialist you will have varied tasks working in Infor M3 within Manufacturing and Production planning processes. An important part of the role is to secure efficient and up to date working procedures and you are expected to do so within all Manufacturing sites. Furthermore, you will participate in various projects related to potential implementations and take an active role in identifying areas for improvement within Thule Group's Infor M3 environment. Some of your other responsibilities:
Provide end-user support, training, and manage other end-user related issues.
Engage with various stakeholders, including internal colleagues at production sites and planning departments, as well as external consultants and their development teams.
Stay informed about new features and perform testing when Infor releases updates.
Work with requirements and configurations
Actively document and maintain documentation for Manufacturing and Production Planning processes.
This position can be based in either Malmö or Hillerstorp.
YOU ARETo succeed in this role you need to have a driving personality but also an ability to create good structure and accuracy. Your flexibility and problem-solving mindset is important as we work in a fast-paced environment. It is crucial being able to set and keep deadlines but still having an ability to easily adapt to new conditions. You need to be self-going but also be a great team member. Your social skills and ability to interact with others are important as you will be working within various projects towards different sites and departments. We value teamwork within and across teams, fostering an open and curious culture of knowledge sharing and mutual inspiration. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it. We expect you to have a higher education within System Science or similar along with several years of work experience. You need to have knowledge and experience within Infor M3 and we also value that you have experience from working with or within a manufacturing company. Experience of working in an international environment and/or a background in consultancy would be advantageous. We expect you to have excellent English skills, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is a significant advantage.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
THULE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYERThule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags). Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
