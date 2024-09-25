M&A Manager
2024-09-25
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF) is looking for a resourceful M&A Manager to accelerate our M&A activities as well as enhance the quality of our processes from inception to completion.
If you're keen to shape the development of our business and take an active role in M&A project management, financial analysis, and deal execution, this is the position for you. Welcome to a global company with limitless career prospects!
Shortly about us
We're on an exciting growth journey, building the new digital era of manufacturing. Our solutions automate and connect the component manufacturing value chain - from design and planning to preparation, production and verification. As the market leader in CAM and metrology software with over 400,000 software licenses and global footprint, we have a unique foundation to build on. Adding your strategic acumen and drive, we're poised to lead the industry and solidify our position as a top player in digital manufacturing!
About your job
In this position, you play a crucial role in our growth agenda, actively supporting the identification, analysis, and evaluation of potential acquisition targets. From sourcing to due diligence and post-closing performance management, you support in ensuring success and alignment with our strategic direction and development plans. Your expertise in financial modeling, deal structuring, and valuation is invaluable in discussions and transactions.
To support smooth and efficient M&A processes, you collaborate closely with SMF's management team, business units, external advisors and other key stakeholders. You're responsible for preparing decision-making materials for the CEO and Board of Sandvik to facilitate the execution of our strategy. Your ability to gather data and draw meaningful conclusions help you identify key factors and potential risks early, contributing to the development of our M&A best practices.
You report to the Head of M&A for SMF. You're located at our headquarters at Gasverket in Stockholm, and we offer you a hybrid work solution. Global travelling is a natural part of your job.
About you
We're looking for a candidate with M&A experience and strong business acumen. You should have a comprehensive M&A skill set and a proven track record of successfully managing projects throughout the transaction lifecycle. Your background likely includes experience in investment banking, corporate M&A, private equity, or related fields. Knowledge of the software or digital manufacturing sectors is advantageous. A relevant university degree in Business Management, Finance, or a related field is also desirable. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent communication skills in English.
You're accustomed to a dynamic environment and managing numerous internal and external stakeholders. You're known for your investigative, collaborative, and flexible approach, combining strategic vision with prompt action. By maintaining composure and staying structured at all times, you display confidence and clarity. Your approach involves resourcefully gathering and evaluating information, offering insightful recommendations, and encouraging us to consider diverse perspectives.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Pontus Hjalmarsson, Head of M&A for SMF, pontus.hjalmarsson@sandvik.com
Tanja Benavides, Recruitment Specialist, tanja.benavides@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 20th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070812.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
