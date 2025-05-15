M&A Manager
2025-05-15
Are you ready to take a leading role in shaping Nordomatic's strategic expansion through mergers and acquisitions? As our M&A Manager, you will be part of team driving the M&A agenda from origination to execution, acting as a central force in identifying and pursuing growth opportunities. With a strong financial foundation and a strategic mindset, you will work closely with our CEO, CFO, and Head of M&A and General Counsel to ensure we succeed with our ambitious growth agenda.
Nordomatic is a digital pioneer with 50+ years of experience in smart building technology. With over 1,000 employees across the USA, India, UK, Benelux, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, we're transforming energy efficiency in buildings through cutting-edge automation. Our ambition to lead the industry globally is fueled by strategic acquisitions, and your role will be critical in making that vision a reality.
About the role
As M&A Manager at Nordomatic, you will play a critical role in our international M&A team. You will participate in the entire deal process, from identifying strategic opportunities to executing transactions and supporting post-deal integration efforts. You will be instrumental in driving Nordomatic's growth agenda, ensuring that each acquisition delivers maximum strategic and financial value.
Job responsibilities:
Analyze markets and competitors to find companies aligned with Nordomatic's growth strategy.
Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure a strong deal flow.
Lead selected due diligence processes to validate strategic alignment, risks, and synergies.
Identify and address financial, legal, and operational risks during the transaction process.
Perform financial assessments, cash flow analysis, valuations and forecasts to support decision-making throughout M&A processes and in connection with integration of companies to the Nordomatic Group.
Prepare presentations for decisions makers.
Negotiate key deal terms and structure agreements in collaboration with legal and finance teams.
Take part in Coordination of M&A projects end-to-end, ensuring alignment across teams and efficient process execution.
Qualifications
We believe you bring:
A university degree in Finance, Business, Economics, or a related field.
At least a couple of years of experience in Corporate M&A, Investment Banking, Transaction Services (Big 4), or a similar field.
A proven track record of managing complex, cross-border M&A projects from end-to-end.
Strong financial modeling, valuation, and analytical skills.
Strong skills in relation to PowerPoint and excel.
Excellent project management and stakeholder management capabilities.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to influence at all organizational levels.
Willingness to travel to the extent required or relevant
Fluency in English; Swedish or Danish language skills are a plus.
Who you are
You are a strategic and analytical thinker with a strong financial core and a passion for value creation through strategic growth. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and thrive in a fast-paced, international environment. You are a team player and confident leading cross-functional projects and adept at balancing multiple priorities. Above all, you are motivated by making an impact and contributing to a sustainable, smarter future
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. We look forward to hearing from you!
