Loyalty Specialist to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2024-08-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Loyalty specialist to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
As Loyalty specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Job scope and key deliverables:
Samsung is seeking an experienced Loyalty specialist to drive, coordinate, and execute loyalty initiatives with speed and excellence. Key responsibility will be to execute on various projects, campaigns and communication to drive loyalty. These initiatives aim to enhance retention, loyalty, and sales. The role involves close collaboration with the Loyalty lead, the rest of the CRM and other internal stakeholders. Main part of this role will be to run daily operations for Samsung Rewards and Samsung Members App. This position is based in our Kista office.
Samsung Rewards strategy:
In close collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure and optimized customer experience for Samsung Rewards in all channels from campaigns to communication around the loyalty program in line with the strategy and secure to reach set KPIs. Be part of planning, execution, analysis, and continuous improvement. This part also involves close collaboration with HQ and European office.
Samsung rewards campaigns:
In collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure a solid campaign plan for Samsung Rewards. From this, initiate and deploy campaigns and communication in close alignment with CRM team. Also, ensure regular testing and benchmarking to drive continuous improvement.
Members strategy:
In close collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure and optimized customer experience for Samsung Member in all channels from campaigns to communication in alignment with the strategy. Securing the right content in the right channel according to strategy and campaign plan.
Members operations:
Managing the publication of articles, home banners and (layout, scheduling, publication period) in Members CMS and AEM (explore). Documentation of published material, incl. cid-tags for Adobe-tracking. Secure segmentation, customer flow, SEO, cross sell-links in explore articles, indirect links and deep links for Members app.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
Align with stakeholders and collaborate with other functions such as Category Marketing, eCommerce, Performance Marketing, and HQ/EO.
Data Analysis and Reporting:
Manage dashboard tools to create weekly and monthly reports and also analyze results, and present actionable improvements to achieve KPIs.
Role Tasks
Samsung Electronics Nordic is moving fast to further develop its overall digital marketing capacity. The aim is to provide best in class digital marketing communications to end consumers by delivering engaging, relevant, and timely content to increase the customer experience. In order to reach this objective, new digital tools are being implemented, as the focus on data driven marketing is greater than ever before.
As the Loyalty specialist at Samsung, you will execute on an operational level on the Loyalty strategy which involves Samsung Rewards and Samsung Members. Your role involves ensuring that campaigns and communication for those areas are being deployed in relevant channels and in alignment with the overall CRM strategy as well as securing campaign analysis and drive continuous improvement. You will also be part of maintaining the loyalty program, Samsung Rewards with task such as setting up campaigns, follow up how the program is contributing to sales and loyal behavior. Proficiency with digital platforms and experience with CRM systems are essential
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Are you interested in Loyalty, CRM and data driven marketing, wanting to continue driving Samsung into the future? Working in our CRM team, you will play a key part in developing and improving the great Samsung Experience to our end consumers.
About you:
Main competence
• Organizing and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating: Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organisation
• Adapting and Coping: Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• Experience in CRM and loyalty, content production and execution in various digital platforms.
• Proficiency in using dashboards to develop segmentation strategies and generate insights.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and consistently strive for excellence in delivery and execution.
• Bachelor 's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
• Experience working with CRM in a global company.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Over 3 years of direct experience in CRM marketing and loyalty with a focus on loyalty programs
• Expertise in CRM and Loyalty, project management, and implementation.
• Proficient in analytics and testing, leveraging insights for continuous process improvement.
• Proven experience in stakeholder management, preferably within large organizations.
• Strong background in project management.
Required language skills:
Fluency in English & Swedish
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
8821783