Love cleaning and have a driver's license?
Qvickstep AB / Städarjobb / Malmö Visa alla städarjobb i Malmö
2025-10-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qvickstep AB i Malmö
About the job:
Are you a cleaning expert who loves creating order and comfort, and do you enjoy driving? We would be delighted to have you on our team!
About the role:
We are now looking for someone who is passionate about cleaning and wants to make a real difference in our customers' homes this autumn. We are specifically seeking candidates with several years of experience in professional home cleaning or hotel cleaning - experience from other areas will unfortunately not be considered this time.
We truly value those who love their work and always go the extra mile, something our customers deeply appreciate. Your pride in your work is something we highly respect.
You are a social and service-minded person who feels confident meeting customers and enjoys working independently. Responsibility and reliability are core values for you, and you are always ready to give your very best.
Qvickstep is looking for someone like you!
You have at least 2 years of experience in home or hotel cleaning
You're thorough, reliable, and can work independently
You have a driver's license (we provide a car during work hours!)
You're looking for a part-time job with fair conditions, bonuses, and wellness perks
Automatic company car
Phone allowance + collective agreement
Great vibes and a supportive team
Apply today - interviews are ongoing! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
e-mail
E-post: jobb@qvickstep.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Homecleaning". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qvickstep AB
(org.nr 556775-2943)
Hillerödsvägen 4 C 0TR (visa karta
)
217 47 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Qvickstep AB Jobbnummer
9536251