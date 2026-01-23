Löneadministratör / Payroll Coordinator
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a steel plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
Löneadministratör / Payroll Coordinator
Right now, we are looking for a Payroll Coordinator for our People & Organization team. In this role, you will be part of the Payroll Team and the overall People & Organization function, supporting Stegra's growing workforce.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following:
Manage end-to-end payroll for both white-collar and blue-collar employees (Tjänstemän & Arbetare)
Ensure accurate handling of time reporting, absences, and payroll data
Coordinate with external payroll providers and authorities
Ensure compliance with Swedish payroll legislation, taxes, pensions, and social security
Interpret and apply collective bargaining agreements
Support managers and employees with payroll-related questions
Contribute to improving and documenting payroll processes
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below:
Experience in payroll administration in Sweden
Good knowledge of Swedish payroll regulations and collective agreements
Experience and knowledge of payroll systems
A structured, detail-oriented way of working
Strong communication skills and a service-minded approach
Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment
Fluency in English; Swedish is meriting
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. Relocation and immigration support is available if needed, along with perks such as subsidized gym memberships and bike leases - and the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life.
