Logistics PI to world-leading tech company
2023-07-07
Join Samsung's Customer Fulfillment team and be part of their commitment to excellence and innovation! As a Logistics PI, you will play a vital role in ensuring the company's success and enhancing the lives of consumers worldwide. We are working with an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Logistics PI are responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, from customs clearance to sales of returns. Their focus is on creating a quality end-to-end supply chain and driving innovation strategies for increased operational efficiency. By joining Samsungs Customer Fulfillment team , you will have the opportunity to contribute to process development, automation, and data-driven business operations.
Work tasks
As a Logistics PI, you will lead key innovation projects across the organization, working on customer value propositions and improving middle mile and last mile processes. You will work autonomously with data, creating new metrics and reports while maintaining existing ones. You will also be a go-to person for various teams, providing transparency and decision support.
Your job scope and key deliverables will include:
• Analyzing and improving strategic logistics processes in collaboration with 4PLs, 3PLs, and Carriers.
• Informally leading cross-functional teams and aligning decisions quickly.
• Supporting key strategic projects.
• Developing and monitoring action plans to improve KPIs.
• Providing support in process improvement and project coordination, including e-commerce.
• Handling insurance and claim follow-up.
• Supporting logistics contracts and RFQ processes.
• Assisting in internal auditing for supply chain and logistics.
• Handling ad-hoc requests from HQ.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a background in Logistics, working with 3PL, 4PL and Carriers.
• You who have at least more than a couple of years experience, preferably from international organizations.
• You who have experience from E-commerce (preferably from international companies)
• You who have experience in RFI/RFQ and evaluation process
• You who have experience in process innovation
• You who have experience in revers logistics
• You who have advanced MS Office skills (Excel & PowerPoint)
• You who have advanced SAP skills
• You who have an understanding of database structure and data modeling
• You who speak English working proficiency - since it's used daily
It is meritorious if you have
• Swedish working proficiency knowledge
• Korean working proficiency knowledge
• Project management experience
For this role, we are looking for a proactive individual who is not afraid to make decisions and take on responsibility. The ideal candidate should have strong multitasking, organizational, and prioritization skills. Effective communication and collaboration within different functions of the company are essential.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
