Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator to Denmark
2025-04-04
A well-established consumer goods company is currently looking for a proactive and structured Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator to join their team in Copenhagen. The assignment starts as soon as possible and will run for at least three months, with the possibility of extension. The role offers an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic, hands-on environment with close collaboration across departments and partners.
About the Role
The Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator will be responsible for ensuring smooth order handling, coordination with internal and external stakeholders, and maintaining excellent service levels throughout the delivery process. The role requires a strong service mindset, the ability to stay organized under pressure, and confidence working independently with daily logistics tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinate and manage customer orders from entry to final delivery
• Daily communication with customers, internal sales teams, and 3PL partners
• Book and monitor transportation, ensuring timely and accurate deliveries
• Follow up on shipments and manage any delivery issues or claims
• Perform general administrative tasks related to logistics and customer service
Ideal Candidate:
• 1-2 years of experience in logistics and/or customer service (preferred)
• Fluent in both English and Danish
• Proactive, structured, and service-oriented approach
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced, hands-on environment
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Experience with Dynamics or other ERP systems is a strong advantage
Additional Information:
This is an on-site role based in the company 's Copenhagen office. Working hours are 08:00-16:00, and the company applies an "office first" approach.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Marin Djurhuus Jóhannudóttir marin.johannudottir@multimind.se +46708152494
9267810