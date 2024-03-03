Logistics Manager
Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2024-03-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Staffanstorp
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Since 1792, we've been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people's lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance the fabric of everyday life. Because we believe every surface is an opportunity. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering and long-established paints company that's dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today - while creating an even better tomorrow. Let's paint the future together.
Are you passionate about logistic operation, operational excellence, people & paint? Are you a people person that proactively drive and nurture a high performing safety culture, have an analytical mindset and love challenges in all forms? Are you a team player who thrives in a business where there is a strong focus on collaboration between colleagues & your team to achieve results? Do you want to work in an international arena? Then you are our new Logistic Manager on our site in Malmö?
Why should you work at AkzoNobel?
With us at AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where we work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to achieve the goal of being a world leader in the colour industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them feel comfortable and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This result, among other things, in that we are appointed to one of Sweden's Career Companies and have received Top Employer certification 2024. We offer you an international working environment where you get to take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizons and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome to us!
What you will do?
As Logistic Manager your primary purpose of this job is to lead the Logistics function ensuring both present and future Logistics outbound service provision is completely aligned to Integrated Supply Chain and Commercial Business Unit objectives. You'll lead an organisation over 75 employees who'll look to you for clarity of purpose and direction. You will achieve core departmental KPI targets linked to safety, quality, service, cost and people. Develop and build strong 'one team' working relationships with key cross functional stakeholders based in Malmö and the wider European organisation. Manage effective, performing business relationships with your transport service partners through regular business review and KPI/SLA management to deliver outstanding cost control on a EUR10M+ budget. Build cohesive working relationships with on-site unions, working to establish a pro-active best in class safety culture within warehouse operations. Identify and oversee delivery of continuous improvement projects. As part of this, collaborate with the Continuous Improvement Manager to achieve targeted cost benefit annual savings. Nurture and support the professional development of direct and indirect reports within your organisation.
Your main responsibilities and tasks are:
• Act as the primary Logistics leadership contact for outbound Logistics on the Malmö site covering safety, service, quality, cost, people, and continuous improvement.
• Proactively drive and nurture a high performing safety culture within your warehouse operations, where best in class safe systems are in place and rigorously managed
• Responsible for overall effective fulfillment of finished goods to customer. As part of this, rigorous problem solving on any failed safety, service, quality, or cost imperatives
• Manage transport providers to deliver core KPIs and cost benefit initiatives through CI driven business review cadence
• Collaborate with supply planning and demand management teams to ensure future Logistics operational capacity is planned to achieve target OTIF and cost efficiency targets
You have great opportunities to influence and drive your career; there's great internal career paths on offer in AkzoNobel
You will be placed at our site just outside Malmö, Sweden. You will report directly to Cluster Logistic Manager UKI & Nordics.
Who you are?
As a person you have strong people focus and interpersonal skills; enthusiasm to nurture and develop high performing teams, including the management of managers. You have extensive Logistics operations leadership and change management experience within warehousing and transport. You have high customer service, safety management and continuous improvement inquisitive mindset towards Logistics service provision and supply partner contracts management. Excellent stakeholder management skills including effective communication at senior leadership levels. You're adept and are comfortable with deep analysis and critical thinking. Logistics operations project delivery and structured operations deployment. Operational Excellence and or Continuous Improvement Technique expertise is required.
It is preferable that you have a bachelor's degree within Supply Chain or Logistics. Previous experience in working in a manufacturing or retail based industry would be beneficial. You need to feel confident working in different IT systems and comfortable working with both numbers and Excel. We are using SAP, MS Office and Power BI, among others. Fluent in Swedish with very good English language and written skills. AkzoNobel is a global organisation with English being the common language of business between multinational teams.
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
We review the applications continuously.
For further information about the role, please contact, Matt Oakley, Cluster Logistic Manager UKI & Nordics, matthew.oakley@akzonobel.com
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Christina Borin, Talent Acquisition Lead Nordics, christina.borin@akzonobel.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akzo Nobel Industrial Coatings AB
(org.nr 556035-9993)
Staffanstorpsvägen 50 (visa karta
)
205 17 ARLÖV Jobbnummer
8512343