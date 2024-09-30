Logistics Engineer needed!
2024-09-30
Do you have an education and experience working in logistics? Are you a strong problem solver ready for your next step? This might be just what you are looking for!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Logistics Engineer for our client, a large and well-known name in the automotive industry. In this role, you will be a key person supporting the team in focusing more on change and development projects. This position is located at the client's office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Logistics Engineer, you will collaborate with suppliers and key functions across Supply Chain, Procurement, and Production. Your role involves overseeing supplier onboarding, managing communication flows (EDI), and transportation routes. You'll ensure suppliers meet global logistics requirements and are prepared for deliveries to all production sites. Additionally, you'll represent the company in supply chain security matters, making critical decisions to ensure efficient and secure supply chain operations.
Your characteristics
To be a great fit for the role of Logistics Engineer, there are a few key traits that will help you succeed. If you're someone who enjoys solving problems and can quickly find solutions when challenges arise, this role could be a match. A positive attitude is important too, as it encourages teamwork and a collaborative, solution-focused environment. Strong analytical skills are also crucial for understanding data and making decisions that improve logistics processes. Lastly, if you're proactive and able to anticipate and address issues before they grow, you'll excel in this position. If these qualities describe you, this could be the perfect role to showcase your strengths.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Relevant education, preferably within logistics
Experience within logistics
Good understanding of business needs, supply chain processes, EDI, material handling, and packaging
Good knowledge of EDI communication, Excel, Power BI, and SharePoint
Valid driver's license (B)
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Good knowledge of Swedish
International experience in logistics and collaboration with suppliers and production facilities
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-09-30. Start 2024-11-04.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34828 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
