Logistics Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Logistics Engineer on behalf of our client.
Kravprofil We are seeking a Logistics Engineer with solid experience in automation to support the implementation and evaluation of new automated solutions at an industrial production site.
Main responsibilities * Implement future material handling flows and establish the required physical and digital processes and documentation, with a strong focus on automation. * Conduct investigations and initiate feasibility studies for automation initiatives aligned with the site's long-term development plan. * Design internal and external logistics processes based on lean principles and engage stakeholders by presenting facts, requirements, and best practices. * Define strategies to optimize procedures, reduce waste, drive structured problem solving, and lower logistics costs. * Ensure harmonization and alignment with other plants within the network. * Provide impact assessments and input to regional logistics project managers. * Deliver project gate input from all logistics departments at the site, including impacts on cost (investments and operating expenses), staffing, layout changes, material flows, and other relevant logistics factors.
Qualifications * Experience in automation of logistics flows. * Demonstrated interest in or experience with automation and technology development. * Excellent computer skills, including strong Excel proficiency. * Competence in business analytics using simulation/optimization tools, data analysis, and visualization is highly beneficial, as are basic programming skills. * Knowledge of discrete event simulation is an advantage. * Relevant experience from a logistics environment, with particular focus on material supply and handling. * Proven experience in project management, including budgeting and working with structured project models. * Strong communication skills, with the ability to drive change and collaborate effectively in teams. * Experience working with IS/IT tools relevant to logistics.
Other Information :
Assignment Duration : 2026-02-28 till Open
Assignment Length : 6 months, with possible extension
Work Model : On-site
The role requires 100% on-site presence at the customer's location.
Application Deadline : 2026-02-13
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7198366-1832704". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Bhavana Repal bhavana.repal@progalaxy.se 0723263303 Jobbnummer
9732790