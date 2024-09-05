Logistics Engineer
2024-09-05
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Your responsibilities as a Logistics Engineer include evaluating contractual obligations with a focus on obsolescence management, making strategic decisions on Last Time Buys, and advising on product phase-outs. You will also manage customer buybacks and oversee the resale of items and ensuring maximum value recovery. Additionally, you'll analyze stock across multiple locations to drive cost efficiency and streamline operations. In this role you will collaborate with different departments within Saab, as well as interact with both customers and suppliers.
As a member of the Factory Support team, consisting of 22 employees, you will have the opportunity to work on a diverse range of projects. You will have the chance to work independently on various tasks while also collaborating with your team members to achieve common goals. Through your contributions, you will play an integral part in improving our current ways of working.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate who thrives in a central role where your ways of communicating effectively with different parties and your commitment to addressing customer needs will be highly valued. You excel at building meaningful connections, possesses analytical skills, and can effectively grasp the broader context of various situations. We also recognize your proactive nature, strong self-leadership skills, and the drive and curiosity to continuously improve our ways of working.
We believe that you:
* Have a bachelor degree within logistics
* Are fluent in Swedish and English, in both written and spoken language
* Have a few years relevant experience
Familiarity and experience with training & Simulation products is desirable but not essential.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
