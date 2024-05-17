Logistics Developer
2024-05-17
Kappahl Group Logistics is in an exciting development phase and we are looking for someone who wants to be involved and influence the journey forward. Over the next few years, we will move our distribution center in Mölndal to a newly built property in Arendal, where we plan to install new systems and automated equipment. In parallel with this project, we are also implementing a new ERP system. Do you have knowledge of logistical flows, have worked with the implementation of WMS and ERP systems, are driven and want to combine development and project management? Then apply today!
Kappahl Group exists to create a responsible world of fashion. We promise our customer fashion made with less and made for more.
We offer you
Our Logistics Developer will be on parental leave and we are looking for a substitute during the same period, but as we have extensive development plans for the company going forward, there may be opportunities for the right person to continue a career at Kappahl.
As a Logistics Developer, where you will have a leading role in two large logistics development projects by specifying, detailing and implementing both WMS system and logistics-related functions in our ERP. You will also initiate, coordinate and communicate about these activities within the logistics department but also cross-functionally and with external parties. The work includes documenting processes and technical development work.
You report to the Logistics Development Manager and are part of a team with four other colleagues. Within the projects you report status and progress to the responsible Project Manager.
Your profile
We prefer that you have an academic background and previous experience of working with WMS and ERP installations. You have good knowledge of the Office package and are fluent in Swedish and English. You are used to drive change management and have at least a few years of experience in project management and have previously worked in businesses with automated warehouse equipment. It is a merit if you have previously worked in retail, have experience in Dynamics 365 and/or worked with information flow linked to external transportation.
To succeed in the role, you are structured and analytical, you like to solve problems and work systematically. You are self-motivated, driven and good at planning and organizing your work based on workload, business goals and schedules. You have good communication skills, like to be part of a team and have a great ability to collaborate with and lead others.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a temporary position during the period 240901 - 250830 and the location will vary between our distribution center in Mölndal and our new logistics center in Arendal.
Kappahl Group celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection and are looking forward to your application!
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09
