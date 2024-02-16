Logistics Developer
Scania CV AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are searching for a new colleague to join our team within Global Supply Chain Development. The group today consists of 10 people, one team is responsible for the processes from Goods Receiving to Goods Consumption called Inhouse Logistics and one for the Global Forklift and AGV Coordination. You will belong to Inhouse Logistics and take on the role as a Global Supply Chain Developer. A project that the team is highly involved in is the implementation of the Industrial Enterprise Backbone (IEB) systems SAP and EBBA Logistics where we support as Business Process Owners.
The Global Supply Chain Developer does not belong to a specific production unit but represents the processes all over Scania. An enthusiasm to work with people and create your own network is key, as you will meet a lot of stakeholders in your daily work. You will cooperate with local Logistic Developers at production units, Solution Architects, Business Process Owners outside your area of expertise and many more.
The position
In your role you will together with your colleagues, be responsible for defining the global processes within the roll-out of the new IEB systems for Inhouse Logistics. Examples of the possible work tasks are:
Standardizing and harmonizing logistic processes across all production units
Standardize interfaces towards relevant business areas (e.g. Material and transport planning and Production)
Documenting details of generic AS IS business processes
Educating business team members on best practices employed within Scania
Understanding business needs and system limitations
Approving TO BE business processes in alignment with the company's culture, environment, legal requirements and processes
Aligning TO BE processes within relevant logistics forums
Facilitate and coordinate global process development
Support roll out of global applications and tools
Align strategies and process development with the Business Process Owner IT
Keep track of global best practices
Your profile
We are looking for you that has a bachelor and/or master degree. A genuine interest for logistics and its connected processes is a prerequisite. You should also have several years of working experience as well as a good insight in Scania's way of working. Experience within SAP is a merit.
As a person you are structured, analytic and have a holistic perspective. You also need to be able to work independently, have a focus on quality and be confident in your area of competence. The work requires good communication with a large number of global stakeholders, both within Scania and external IT-suppliers.
You find it easy to communicate and are fluent in written and spoken English.
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
For more information
If you are interested and want to know more about this position please contact Sven Coenen +46765167290; sven.coenen@scania.com
Application
Your application shall contain CV, cover letter and a motivation for why you apply for this position. Interviews will be held continuously during the application period and recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis.
Please apply through scania.com as soon as possible and no later than March 3rd 2024
A background check might be conducted for this position
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8475975