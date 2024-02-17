Logistics Developer
2024-02-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to work on developing our logistics system?
Are you driven by challenges and enjoy working in a constantly changing environment with a fast pace? Here, you will have the opportunity to streamline and improve the logistics surrounding engine assembly. You will work on all parts of the project, from planning to implementation, and see the results of your work in reality. Does this sound interesting? Then this might be something for you!
We are now looking for a Logistics Developer for our engine assembly who will be involved in creating the best logistical conditions for assembling future engines.
Our team
You will be an important part of the local management team for your area where you support and drive parts of the work with continuous improvements. You will be part of a team with other logistics developers with similar tasks. The team strives for diversity and to capitalize on each individual's strengths. Now we want to expand the them with you, who have an interest in project management, leadership, and want to work in a dynamic production environment with good development opportunities.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your responsibilities
As a logistics developer with us, you will be responsible for planning and implementing logistics projects and working on deviation management in close collaboration with the line organization. You will mostly work within a specific logistics area. Your tasks also include developing, streamlining, and monitoring flows and work methods within logistics. By spreading participation and commitment to our missions, we develop and improve our operations together through Scania's Production System, SPS.
Your responsibilities will therefore be to..
Developing, streamlining, and monitoring flows and work methods within logistics.
Representing logistics in cross-functional work to develop the business.
Being responsible for the development of production logistics and contributing to the introduction of new methods.
Actively working to constantly improve operations by developing goals, action plans, and activities, implementing them, and following up.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who is driven by challenges, solution-oriented, and has a natural ability to lead and communicate. You are a team player who takes into account both the needs of your group and the overall needs of the business. You enjoy engaging others and can build networks and relationships. You are self-assured and dare to try new ideas. You have a technical interest and enjoy working in a changing environment. You are driven and enjoy working with details while also having the ability to see the bigger picture.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree, equivalent work experience, or have completed/started the Scania technical program.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience working at Scania is also a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Fredrik Larsson (Group Manager, DELS), at fredrik.x.larsson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-03. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
