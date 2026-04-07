Logistics Coordinator
OIO Väst AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-07
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About the role
We are looking for a Logistics Coordinator who will be responsible for handling the registration of orders, shipping and invoicing of goods, as well as conducting customs clearance for export goods. The role involves working with a global customer base, with a focus on proactively providing excellent customer service and supporting problem-solving. In the role, you will have the opportunity to work cross-functionally and collaborate with international customers, supporting exports worldwide. The work is very service-focused, and the workplace is open and welcoming. Everyone is expected to take responsibility and be proactive as part of the team. The role is quite varied, with no two days being the same, and it offers opportunities to learn and develop within export and logistics.
ResponsibilitiesRegistering incoming internal and external orders
Planning and booking transports for global shipments
Work with export documentation
Handle intercompany sales transfers
Handle debit and credit transactions
Work in CRM Case Management tool
QualificationsBackground in Logistics
Experience from a similar role is advantageous
You are detail-oriented, well organized, and able to manage multiple tasks
You build strong relationships and work collaboratively across teams
You have good knowledge of the Microsoft Office Package
Experience in having worked with a CRM tool is a bonus
Excellent communications skills in English
Employment
This is a consultant assignment for a duration of at least 6 months.
Additional info
Employment type: Full-time
Location: Jonsered, Gothenburg, Onsite
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Summer: Availability during the summer period is required
Start: Immediately
Contact: Dino Segetalo - dino@oio.se
Please act quickly on your interest for the position as we conduct ongoing selection of candidates, and may move forward with interesting applications early on in the process.
About OIOOur passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we are aware of the fact that you are picky and choose carefully before taking your next career step, we would do the same. That is why we are dedicated in making sure we get to know you and your ambitions during the recruitment process. We believe that people in the right place have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and a present leadership, we strive to help you grow professionally. In this way, we aim to become an obvious career partner for you. We are as picky as you are. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OIO Väst AB
(org.nr 559351-5835)
Kungsportsavenyen 10 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9840647