Logistics Coordinator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika
2024-04-23
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger, and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are now looking for a Logistics Coordinator under HVDC Control & Protection Operations. You will be a part of a dynamic team of logistic coordinators who work towards flawless execution of our project facilities.
Your responsibilities
Coordinate and optimize the transportation of goods from project test areas (both incoming and outgoing).
Liaise with suppliers, carriers, and internal teams to manage logistics operations efficiently.
Collaborate with project teams and production facility to ensure that there is open communication regarding shipment of cubicles from the project test areas.
Resolve transportation issues and address discrepancies to maintain smooth logistic processes.
Your background
Proven experience in logistic co-ordination and supply chain management.
Excellent organizational and multi tasking skills.
Proficiency in using logistic software and tools, preferably Excel and other Office programs.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Swedish is a need for this role. As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is also required, written, and spoken alike.
As a person you have good social skills, you are independent, responsible, and comfortable with taking own initiative. You follow up the ongoing process and ask right questions to the right persons.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 7th of May 2024! Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Recruiting Manager Johan Konieczny, johan.konieczny@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Business Center Jobbnummer
8632015