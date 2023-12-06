Logistic Project Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-12-06
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity, and reliability of almost any operation.
Join us to take a key role in the Planning and Fulfillment Team of Smart Power Electrification Sweden. Our team is looking for a talented and passionate candidate to work as Logistic Project Manager, with the goal of improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. The right candidate thrives in an environment where you will have great variety in tasks and multitasking is one of your greatest skills. You enjoy working with others and have excellent communication skills, but you are also great with numbers and data analyzing. In this role, you will impact and drive the development of automation and digitalization together with a highly dedicated team.
Your responsibilities
Add business value by being accountable for creating and analyzing value chain to business stakeholders.
Establishing and sharing best practices for operations planning processes and, inventory management across the entire logistical flow.
Responsible for business data analysis for the business unit as well as the global organization.
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure that processes are aligned with business goals and objectives.
Identify, drive, and implement continuous improvement initiatives and projects within logistics.
Measure and follow up key performance indicators, act and drive efficiency and improve key targets.
Your background
You have a university Masters degree within relevant field or 3-5 years of experience in Logistics, as a Project Manager, or within Supply Chain.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
Problem-solving, entrepreneurial attitude thriving in a dynamic environment.
Self-driven and responsible personality.
A collaborative, solution-focused and data-driven approach combined with good analytical skills.
Good knowledge in Microsoft Excel.
Experience from working with SAP and Power BI is a merit.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Frida Kolmodin, +46 72 237 95 39, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Huijc +46 730 88 30 06; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Johan Lundström +46 730 77 03 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
Process are ongoing and we look forward to receiving your application before 2nd of January (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8310425