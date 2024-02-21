Logistic Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
At Volvo Cars Supply Chain Management, we manage and develop a global inbound supply chain that is constantly evolving to be ready for the future. We do this in a lean and sustainable manner with a constant eye on new opportunities and developments. We care about people, safety, and sustainability in line with our brand promise.
We are now looking for a Logistics Engineer within the Inbound Logistics Optimization team to strengthen our team and further strengthen our transformation journey.
Working together with internal and external stakeholders to find the best-in-class standards, tools, processes, and methods. We are a small team with EMEA responsibility, which is now looking for a colleague to complement our team of logistics engineers.
At Inbound Logistics Optimization EMEA, you are part of a supply chain team that ensures the right prerequisite to continuously run our transport network. To make this happen, we secure that all incoming transportation is planned, optimized, implemented, and executed, cost efficiently and with exact precision, to the entire Volvo Cars organization.
The Inbound Logistics Optimization team is currently consisting of 8 members, including 3 Senior Logistic Engineers, 4 Logistic Engineers and a Performance Manager.
As a Logistics Engineer within our team, you will have the responsibility to play a leading role in ensuring the setup of the current transport network and drive continuous improvement in this network to optimize it in the most cost and carbon dioxide efficient way. Hereby the focus is on the short- to mid-term horizon.
Your work will include hands on tasks and operational support for short- term improvements as well as tactical tasks and activities for longer term solutions. You will also support with operational input to projects, activities and running operation development. In some of those cases you might be the one driving the development projects/activities. All these activities cover many different interfaces such as carriers, VCC manufacturing plants, cross docks and purchasing.
Main tasks / Key Activities
Forecast
Provide stakeholders with forecast volumesBank Holiday/Peak Planning
Coordination of peak volumes due to Bank Holliday * Transport mode Optimization
Equipment Optimization
The utilization of FTL and FCL trailersCapacity
To define required capacity on the flowsLTL Optimization
Pick up frequency within the LTL networkTime Window Setting and Balancing Volumes
To define time windows on flow level and keep the inflow of material in considerationRoute implementations and Changes
To ensure routes are set correctly in the systems * Cost Follow-up
This role reports to the Head of Inbound Logistics Optimization
What you'll bring
The ideal candidate has a university degree in Supply Chain Management, and minimum 2 years of working experience, preferably within Automotive.
Preferable experience from working in an international environment and having strong communication skills, because building relations and trust on all levels is key for the role.
Being proficient and having an interest in managing and analyzing big data sets together with applying statistical methods is preferred. You have a sharp eye for detail enabling you to understand complex problems, processes as well as numbers, leading you to translate all of this into clear and condensed visual and verbal presentations.
As a person, you are self-driven with strong analytical and organizational skills and can achieve results. You have effective verbal and written communication, and you are motivated by working in a global organization and in cross functional teams.
If you have project management skills and knowledge about PowerBI, we see this as a benefit.
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69980-42275380". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Filip Henriksson 031-00000000 Jobbnummer
8487635