Logistic Coordinator needed!
2025-01-14
Do you have experience in logistics and/or technical, financial, or administrative fields? Our client is looking for a new member of their team to play a key role in delivering efficient, cost-effective transport solutions for global customers. If you're passionate about logistics, problem-solving, and delivering exceptional customer service, we want to hear from you!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Logistic Coordinator for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. You will be part of a great team that is passionate about creating customer value, finding new ways of working, and achieving success together. The company believes in the benefits of a diverse and creative workplace that brings out the best in everyone. Therefore, they value flexibility and work-life balance, and in return, they expect your commitment to making this possible. The position is located at their office in Eskilstuna.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will work in a dynamic team focused on arranging transport solutions for machines produced globally, delivered to our resellers and end customers within the Europe and International sales regions. You will support resellers and customers in specific markets with logistics solutions, with a strong focus on delivering on time in the most cost-effective manner. To succeed in this role, you need to balance operational tasks with change initiatives in the logistics field.
Your main responsibilities:
Develop and maintain relationships with resellers and customers to deliver high customer service
Maintain continuous contact with resellers/importers/end customers regarding order and machine deliveries
Manage all types of cases related to machine transportation
Problem-solving
Take an active role in the company's upcoming system platform upgrade
Contribute to the development of joint strategies and processes to support continuous improvements
Your characteristics
We are looking for a Logistics Coordinator with experience in logistics and/or technical, financial, or administrative fields. We believe you are a team player with strong commercial thinking with a passion for delivering value to resellers and customers. You should be able to work well under pressure, both independently and as part of a team. Experience working in an international environment, along with an interest in different cultures, is highly valued. We seek someone open-minded, flexible, and energetic, with a passion for challenges and a positive outlook that focuses on opportunities rather than problems.
Could this be the opportunity you've been waiting for? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience in logistics and/or technical, financial, or administrative fields
Excellent communication and coordination skills
Strong problem-solving abilities and drive to automate daily tasks
A good knowledge of Microsoft Office
You speak fluent English
Meritorious:
Experience with SAP
Additional languages
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment 2025-08-31, with a big possibility of extension. Start 2025-02-11.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34991 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
