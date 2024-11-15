Localization project Manager
2024-11-15
Job description
We are now looking, on behalf of our client, for someone to take on the role of managing localization and translation projects. In this role, you will work on implementing and executing the client's localization strategy, ensuring that content is adapted to various markets and language.
As Localization Project Manager - Search, you will be responsible for a 6-month project targeting the improvement of localized search, with a goal of improving the search success rate in non-latin alphabet languages, and supporting user retention.
Maintaining our tone of voice in every language while also ensuring we respect our customers' cultural preferences is key to success. With the 70+ languages already supported, you'll be fundamental to clients continued growth around the world
Responsibilities
What you'll do
• Onboarding and setting up new native-speaking linguists for HI, JP, AR-EG in our systems, and training them
• Onboarding with data curation partners, setting up an initial plan of how communication and delivery will work on this project between the working teams
• Setting up ways of working between teams, creating the delivery schedule, attending meetings and relaying info to linguists across timezones
• Working closely with the internal client Search teams on testing/delivery of what's needed
• Manage localization projects, oversee localization and QA workflows, and make sure that every deadline is being kept.
• Ensure work is done within budget and that vendors adhere to their service level agreement.
• Review, prioritize, and track the resolution of bugs that affect localized product content quality and functionality.
• Lead meetings and work closely with cross-functional teams of designers, product owners, internal reviewers, engineers, marketers, and others across the company, passionate about clients success.
• You will facilitate communication of localization requirements, share insights, resolve any issues and ensure that we operate in line with our overall localization strategy.
• Share best practices and evangelize our localization efforts.
• Develop and implement processes to increase efficiency, and manage cost and time to market for localized versions.
• Together with your teammates, research and incorporate industry best practices and innovation into our localization and translation strategy.
• Test possible tools and technologies to enable the team's strategic goals.
• Work on project retrospective with our stakeholders.
• Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations.
Qualifications
Who you are
• Solid experience as Localization Project Manager in a deadline-driven role with accountability for delivering projects with multiple components and multiple stakeholders and collaborators.
• Previous vendor management experience.
• Strong communication skills and stakeholder management.
• Jira user.
• Experience working with TMS, CMS and other translation and content management tools.
• Experience working with remote team members.
• Excellent track record in delivering global products, and understanding of localization challenges.
• Creative as well as strategic thinker who can demonstrate strong organizational and management skills.
• You're comfortable with constant change. You embrace it and try to make the most of each new opportunity.
About the company
