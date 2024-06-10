Localization Manager
2024-06-10
As a Localization Manager, you will ensure that our recently announced game Exoborne, an open-world tactical extraction shooter set in the post-apocalyptic US, is suitable for release to our players across all target platforms and markets.
You will be responsible for managing the localization work and cooperating closely with internal and external stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that the localized version of our game provides the same quality of experience to all players, regardless of the language they play in. This includes internationalization, multilingual text database handling, evangelizing, and coaching on best practices for game localization, as well as supporting the internal teams and our external translation and language quality assurance teams, both linguistically and technically.
We are looking for a colleague who is diligent, highly organized, and detail-oriented. A self-organized person who is an experienced project manager has an in-depth understanding of linguistic complexity and cares deeply about quality in all parts of the process. You are passionate about collaborating and building relationships and love the idea of working with multiple stakeholders to present the game in the best light possible. And perhaps above all, you're greatly motivated by the endeavor to standardize and push forward our localization efforts.
Responsibilities Lead and manage the process of translating - ensuring quality and reliability.
Plan and execute localization roadmap through communication and collaboration with stakeholders.
Create and provide glossaries and reference materials adapted to our external multilingual language teams.
Handle and triage questions between multiple stakeholders (translators, LQA testers, development team, etc).
Be the champion for internationalization, culturalization, and localization to ensure any cultural and technical localization issues are caught early.
Drive continuous operational improvements. Actively participate in the continuous work on refining existing pipelines and processes for localization tools, workflows, and middleware.
Key Qualifications At least 3 years of experience as Localization Manager either in games or comparable media production.
Solid understanding of game development practice and project management tools.
Solid understanding of text management software (CMS, CAT, etc).
Excellent communication skills and fluent in English, both written and spoken
Extra Points Experience in copytext editing, proofreading, and/or subtitling.
Experience in VO localization coordination, casting, recording, and post-editing.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
