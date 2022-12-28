Loads & Dynamics Engineer
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
We are seeking Aircraft Loads & Dynamics Engineers to help us design, develop and certify our aircraft. As an electric aircraft, with some new and novel design features, this may entail innovative approaches to aircraft loads & dynamics modelling, analysis, and testing. This will be a broad role covering design support, analysis and compliance finding. In this role, you will interface to and work with all other engineering groups including systems and structures.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical, or similar discipline, or equivalent experience.
-
Minimum 5 years experience in a relevant engineering discipline, within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase.
-
Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
-
Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent.
-
Direct experience in the role of aircraft loads and dynamics engineering.
-
Experience with aircraft loads & dynamics modelling & simulation
-
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
-
Eagerness to work with others.
-
Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.
The ideal candidate would have.
-
Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
-
Significant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience on a CS-25 or regional aircraft program at a leading OEM or start-up.
The position may be filled before the last application date, as we process the applications on an ongoing basis. Welcome with your application today!
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
