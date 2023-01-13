Live Strategy Producer
Players of AAA multiplayer games expect a strong element of content updates in their experiences, and we are now looking for a Live Strategy Producer to help us shape that experience. In this role, you will help lead the pre-launch live service planning and development of our brand-new AAA IP; an online, open-world action game.
This is a key role for our project covering features, content, and strategy direction. The Live Strategy Producer plays a vital part in ensuring that the game will be live service ready, providing an exciting and sustainable ongoing experience for our players. Reporting to the Production Director, you work closely with the Lead producers and the Direction team to achieve those goals. The Live Strategy Producer will work with the senior team to ensure "live thinking" permeates the project from the top down and throughout the entire development, creatively and technically.
Responsibilities
• Act as a proponent for the live game through the direction and production groups and spearhead the live strategy across the wider team.
• Directly manage the monetization team.
• Work with technical direction and production to devise the best release and build strategy for live development.
• Work with game direction to refine live game plans - endgame, meta, DLC, etc.
• Collaborate with features and content production teams to develop post-launch content.
• Work with different teams to create procedures and standards for operating the live service to ensure minimal downtime and achieve KPIs.
• Work with partner teams to identify optimization opportunities and drive the schedule for title updates, content releases, live events, and offers.
Requirements
• Extensive experience working at Senior production, Director level, or similar business role.
• Shipped at least one game with a live component in a relevant direction, production, or business role.
• Detailed knowledge of live game services and of the latest developments in other titles.
• Experience of being a people manager and having direct reports.
• Experienced with understanding and setting business targets.
• Experience in using data to help set strategy.
• A good understanding of development pipelines.
• Highly skilled in stakeholder management, leadership and communication.
About us
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two proprietary, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew.
