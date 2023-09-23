Linux System Administrator to ESS in Lund
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-09-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Linux System Administrator, you are responsible for ensuring high availability and optimal performance of our various services. Your role will encompass system administration tasks with a focus on reliability and scalability. Your responsibilities are:
• Administer and maintain Linux servers
• Implement and manage configuration management tools
• Monitor system performance and conduct tuning activities
• Develop and maintain system backup and disaster recovery protocols
• Work with security team to ensure system vulnerabilities are addressed
You are offered
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
• Minimum 5 years of Linux system administration experience
• Language: English
Skills:
• Previous experience with Ansible or Puppet
• Deep understanding of the Linux operating system, including kernel concepts.
• Experience with monitoring tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, or Zabbix.
• Strong scripting skills in Bash and/or Python.
• Familiarity with storage solutions such as ZFS, GPFS, Ceph, or similar
• Knowledgeable in infrastructure services such as DNS, DHCP, Radius, LDAP, etc
• Previous experience with ZTNA or SASE solution
• Experience with virtualization technology (VMWare, KVM, OpenStack or similar private cloud solution)
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source. You can read more about the company here! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097961". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8136476