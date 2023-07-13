Linux Developer
2023-07-13
Linux Developer
Competencies required
Linux Operating System:
• Strong understanding of Linux system architecture and kernel internals.
• Proficiency in command-line tools, shell scripting, and system administration.
• Experience with Linux device drivers and kernel modules.
Embedded Systems Development:
• Proficient in C/C++ programming languages for embedded systems.
• Experience with low-level hardware interactions, memory management, and real-time constraints.
• Understanding of cross-compilation, debugging, and profiling techniques for embedded platforms.
Device Drivers and BSP:
• Ability to develop and integrate device drivers for various hardware components.
• Knowledge of Board Support Package (BSP) development and customization.
• Experience in configuring and optimizing system-level settings and peripherals.
Security and Cybersecurity:
• Awareness of security threats and countermeasures in automotive systems.
• Understanding of secure coding practices and vulnerability assessment techniques.
• Knowledge of relevant safety mechanisms in embedded systems.
Real-Time Systems:
• Experience with real-time programming and scheduling algorithms.
• Understanding of real-time constraints, task synchronization, and inter-task communication.
• Proficiency in analyzing and optimizing system performance and latency.
Testing and Debugging:
• Skill in testing methodologies and frameworks for embedded systems.
• Proficient in using debugging tools, analyzers, and simulators.
• Experience with unit testing, integration testing, and system-level testing approaches.
Collaboration and Documentation:
• Ability to work effectively in a team environment and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
• Good communication skills to discuss technical concepts and requirements.
• Proficiency in documenting designs, specifications, and code changes.
Specific software knowledge
QNX Operating System:
• Familiarity with the QNX real-time operating system and its architecture.
• Understanding of QNX-specific features, services, and development tools.
• Knowledge of QNX resource management, process scheduling, and inter-process communication mechanisms.
Software Development:
• Knowledge of software design patterns, code quality standards, and version control systems.
• Competence in Yocto project is required. (Knowledge in Windriver Linux is additional advantage)
