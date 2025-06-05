Line Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you a talented and experienced Software Development Manager looking for a new challenge? Or are you an emerging leader with solid technical expertise and leadership abilities? We are seeking a passionate individual to join our dynamic team as a Product Development Leader in our RAN Services Product Engineering Group 1 (PEG1). This role is essential to maintaining our competitive edge as it relates to technology management, fostering an innovative culture, and ensuring the right balance of quality, time, scope, and cost for our products. A Product Development Leader at Ericsson takes on a variety of leadership tasks within product development, teaching, coaching, challenging, and aiding in individual, team, and organizational development. As a key member of our organization, you will have the opportunity to lead a team of skilled software developers and play a crucial role in shaping our product's future.
What you will do:
* Take charge as a leader within product development, inspire and motivate team members, fostering a positive and productive work environment.
* Drive Ericsson's technical direction to maintain technology leadership.
* Advocate for lean and agile principles, mentoring teams and individuals.
* Execute and oversee development strategies, keeping quality, time, scope, and cost in mind for products.
* Foster an innovative and learning culture within the organization.
* Engage in learning and development opportunities to maintain expertise in your role.
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
* Proven experience as a Software Development Manager or a similar leadership role in an R&D environment.
* Strong background in software development and a deep understanding of modern software engineering practices.
* Experience with domain architecture and designing scalable software solutions.
* Excellent leadership and people management skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate a team.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.
* Solid understanding of Agile development methodologies.
