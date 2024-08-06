Line Lead to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
About the role
As a Line Lead, you will play a crucial role in leading and developing our team to achieve optimal performance on our production lines. You will be responsible for driving performance improvements, resource planning, staff development, and providing administrative support within your shift team.
In your role you will have the overarching responsibility to enhance performance on the production lines through active engagement in IWS and process management. You will lead and allocate tasks, ensure precise resource planning, and optimize the line structure for maximum efficiency. By coaching individual team members and the team as a whole, and by ensuring compliance with EHS, quality, and hygiene policies, you will create a safe and productive work environment.
In collaboration with HR and the relevant manager, you will also be responsible for employee performance evaluations and salary reviews. Ensuring thorough onboarding for new employees, tracking action plans, and promoting effective use of IWS tools for continuous improvement will also be key aspects of your role.
Additionally, your responsibilities will include administrative tasks such as timekeeping and ordering workwear, along with leading daily line meetings to maintain standards and document improvements. By streamlining both scheduled and unscheduled downtime, you actively work towards achieving our production goals.
The role is a six-month consultancy assignment through Adecco with the intension of transferring into a permanent position. The start is in August and the position is located at our factory in Malmö. You will be working in shifts.
About you
We are looking for a skilled leader who takes significant responsibility and prioritizes safety and quality. Your service-oriented approach naturally builds strong relationships and facilitates effective communication at all levels. Your commitment to driving change within the organization is evident, and you have the ability to collaborate and inspire others. As a role model, you uphold the organization 's values and strategically think to achieve common goals. Supporting others ' development and adhering to defined timelines are integral parts of your daily work.
Important for the role:
• 1-3 years of experience in leading teams
• Knowledge/experience of Integrated Work Systems (IWS/Lean)
• Understands the purpose of IWS Pillars, and the methods to achieve desired results
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Excel)
• Good knowledge in Swedish and English
• Knowledge of the Work Environment Act & labor law
• Good knowledge of the ANT system is meritorious
• Experience in the food industry is meritorious
About BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here: elena-mihaela_neacsu@bat.com
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Liridona Brahimi via liridona.brahimi@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
