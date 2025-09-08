Line Lead to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
Adecco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-09-08
About the role
As a Line Lead, you will play a crucial role in leading and developing our team to achieve optimal performance on our production lines. You will get the opportunity to lead, influence how we work, and drive improvements that make a difference. You will develop and inspire your team, create a positive and safe working environment, and contribute directly to our success and growth.
In your role you will have the overarching responsibility to enhance performance on the production lines through active engagement in IWS and process management. You will lead and allocate tasks, ensure precise resource planning, and optimize the line structure for maximum efficiency. Through coaching and close collaboration with your team, you will foster a work environment that is safe, positive, compliant with EHS, and focused on quality and hygiene standards.
In collaboration with managers and HR, you will drive performance management and contribute in salary reviews. People management such as onboarding, individual and team development, following up on action plans, and encouraging the use of IWS tools for continuous improvement will be key aspects of the role.
Additionally, your responsibilities will include administrative tasks such as timekeeping and ordering workwear, along with leading daily line meetings to ensure standards are met and improvements are tracked. By streamlining both scheduled and unscheduled downtime, you actively work towards achieving the production goals.
The role is a six-month consultancy assignment through Adecco with the intention of transitioning into a permanent position at BAT. The position is based at our Malmö factory, and you will be working in a 5-shift rotation. We are looking for someone who can start as soon as possible.
About you
We are seeking a skilled leader, with previous experience in a leadership role within production or warehouse operations, who takes significant responsibility and prioritizes safety and quality. You should be motivated by leading people and enable their engagement and development. Your service-oriented approach naturally builds strong relationships and facilitates effective communication at all levels. Your commitment to driving change within the organization is evident, and you have the ability to collaborate and inspire others. As a role model, you uphold the organization 's values and strategically think to achieve common goals. Supporting others development and adhering to defined timelines are integral parts of your daily work.
Important for the role:
• Some years of experience leading teams in a production or warehouse environment
• Knowledge or experience of Integrated Work Systems (IWS/Lean)
• Understands the purpose of IWS Pillars (Lean methodology), and the methods to achieve desired results
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Excel)
• Proficiency in Swedish and English
• Knowledge of the Work Environment Act & labor law
• Good knowledge of the ANT system is meritorious
• Experience in the food industry is meritorious
About BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience https://careers.bat.com/en/why-bat
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Maja Svensson at maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact our support at info@adecco.se
