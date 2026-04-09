Line Cook / Köksbiträde - Villa Valentina
Spanjoren Slussen AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spanjoren Slussen AB i Stockholm
Dream Big - Join Villa Valentina!
Urban Italian Group is launching Villa Valentina, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences, opening in Slussen, Stockholm May 2026. The restaurant is UIG's love letter to the Southern Mediterranean coast , inspired by Spanish farmhouses and defined by passion and love for social dining.
Villa Valentina is about sharing experiences and laughter with your friends and loved ones. We focus on a social, shareable dining experience, genuine hospitality, carefully selected ingredients and a menu designed to be enjoyed together, creating a warm and lively restaurant with personality at its core.
Set in the new heart of Slussen, Villa Valentina will be one of Scandinavia 's most significant openings, a large-scale, high-exposure venue designed for very high volume, with up to 350 seats during the summer season.
Our Restaurants:
Basta Instagram - A casual dining concept delivering great guest with strong value for guests.
Florentine Instagram Sweden | Instagram Spain - An international upscale casual trattoria delivering refined dining.
Trattoria Giorgio's Instagram - A lively 1960s Milanese trattoria in Östermalm.
Lola Maria Instagram - Vibrant Andalusian tapas, in the heart of Malmö.
Villa Valentina Instagram - Modern Spanish farm house concept with mediterranean influences. Opening June 2026.
About You & The Role
This role is for a Chef who takes pride in doing things properly and improving through daily work.
You will work in a structured, high-volume kitchen with clear standards and routines. The days are busy and the work can be repetitive at times, but the satisfaction comes from executing dishes well, keeping pace during service, and contributing to a smooth operation. Quality, consistency, and teamwork matter more than speed alone.
Progress here doesn't come from fast titles or constant change. It comes from learning the details, listening to feedback, and becoming reliable service after service. Chefs who do well enjoy improving through repetition, understanding why things are done a certain way, and being part of a team where standards are taken seriously.
If you value clear expectations, steady development, and the feeling of finishing a service knowing you supported the team and did the job properly, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare and cook dishes according to recipes and quality standards
Ensure mise en place is completed up to standards, and organised before service
Maintain consistency, speed, and precision during service
Keep your section clean, organised, and service-ready at all times
Communicate clearly with the kitchen team during service
Support colleagues and contribute to a positive team environment
Ensure full compliance of company's HACCP
Key Requirements
Proven experience in a similar role within a fast-paced kitchen
Good communication and teamwork skills
Good organisational skills and ability to work under time pressure
Good knowledge of food safety and hygiene regulations
Ability to work independently while contributing to team success
Ability to consistently deliver high-quality dishes in a high-volume environment
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Competitive market salary + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
5000SEK referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7539853-1938239". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spanjoren Slussen AB
(org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina Jobbnummer
9845973