Life Cycle Information Specialist - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Bibliotekariejobb i Ludvika
Life Cycle Information Specialist
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Ludvika
2021-04-06
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
The main responsibility of the LCI team in the Engineering organization is to coordinate all activities related to Life Cycle Information (LCI) and Data Quality. LCI coordination is defined as a support function within project execution and covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, mechanical completion and commissioning activities within field development projects. LCI coordination covers all phases of a project, on-shore as well as off-shore, starting with reviewing the client's requirements in the tendering phase to compiling the projects overall final handover to client.
Your responsibilities
Ensure that the Client's LCI requirements are known and understood by all relevant parties within the Project
Advice and assist the project in how to adhere to the Client's documentation requirements
Ensure that the Client's documentation requirements are enabled for in the project IT applications
Assist project personnel in communicating documentation requirements to suppliers
Perform internal documentation related quality checks according to the LCI Strategy before final transfer to Client
Maintain the files and control logs as required by the project
Ensure all document control work is in compliance with the management system and project procedures as applicable at all times
Provide LCI strategy training to the project team
Coordinate and follow-up the Document Review Process as requested by the team e.g. overdue, status, etc.
Ensure that the storage, maintenance and traceability of documentation is in compliance with project requirements
Ensure that effective back-up, security and disaster recovery systems are implemented for project documentation
Your background
Solid experience in LCI management and coordination
Knowledge of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical engineering disciplines
Experience in information management within the NCS oil and gas industry
Experience in senior or lead engineering, mainly within information management
Good knowledge about commonly used document control systems in the offshore industry
Leadership, communication and collaborative ability.
You have a university degree in bachelor or master's in a relevant engineering subject. Lack of formal education may be compensated by long and relevant experience and documented achievements within the technical information management area
Technical College level education or relevant practice within document control
On a personal level, you are independent and proactive as well structured and systematic
You will be working in a multinational team, fluency in English, written and spoken is required
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 6th of May! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Krister Hellkvist, +46 107-38 45 40 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Petra Berggren, +46 107-38 00 27.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB
Lyviksvägen 3
77180 Ludvika
Jobbnummer
5672818
