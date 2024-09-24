Life Cycle Expert in LCA/LCC
2024-09-24
Where: AgriClima, Helsingborg, Sweden
Contract Type: 1-year, part-time
Level: Junior
Express your interest until: 20.10.2024 - 12.00 (Swedish time)
WE ARE
AgriClima Consulting AB is an advisory company that offers high-standard services in an environment of international cooperation. AgriClima specializes in several areas, including climate change, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Life Cycle Costing (LCC), environment, blockchain, defense, EU projects, and international cooperation. We are based in Sweden, but we work in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Our clients include national and international organizations, as well as the European Agencies.
WE LOOK FOR
We are seeking a highly motivated, passionate, and numerically proficient individual to join our AgriClima team as a Life Cycle Expert. This part-time position demands excellent skills in quantification, organization, and attention to detail, along with the ability to produce high-quality written content. The successful candidate will oversee LCA/LCC Projects.
The position will consist of:
Supporting projects including LCA/LCC, and ensuring that project objectives are achieved and delivered
Collecting, reviewing, and processing numerical data for LCA/LCC quantification with a high level of accuracy and efficiency
Creating life cycle assessment and cost models in SimaPro, CATLOC and other relevant LCA/LCC tools
Writing, editing, organizing, and managing project documents and reports ensuring clarity, conciseness, and technical precision
Supporting team members with other tasks as requested
The ideal candidate should have the following skills and experience:
Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field (e.g. Sustainability, Environmental Management/Science, Economy, Law, Life Sciences, Applied Sciences) or similar
Strong numerical aptitude and proficiency in working with numbers and complex datasets.
Ability to interpret technical data and integrate it into software tools
Experience with LCA/LCC software tools, such as SimaPro, OpenLCA, CATLOC or similar
Experience with MS Office Suite, especially Excel, demonstrating strong organizational and data management skills.
Minimum of 1 - 2 years of LCA/LCC experience
• Language: Fluent in Swedish and English. Basic knowledge of another language is welcomed.
HOW TO EXPRESS YOUR INTEREST?
1. You should send your Motivation Letter (2 pages maximum) and the CV (10 pages maximum) in a single pdf at the following address:info@agriclima.eu
indicating the call for interest reference 100/2024/Life Cycle Expert in the subject.
Please, add the contact details of 3 references not related with you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
