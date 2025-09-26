Legal Student
Tf Bank AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tf Bank AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an ambitious Law student (3rd-5th year) who wants to combine studies with an exciting part-time position in our international legal team. You will work on legal matters related to the banking and payments sector, including general terms and conditions for credit cards, regulatory compliance for websites, liaison with authorities, privacy and data protection, contract management, and dispute resolution. This role offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on legal experience early in your career in a dynamic and fast-growing banking environment.
Location Stockholm, with the possibility of hybrid work.
Key Responsibilities
Support Senior Lawyers in drafting and updating general terms and contract templates.
Contribute to regulatory compliance work for the bank's websites and digital services.
Assist in interactions with authorities and regulatory bodies.
Support GDPR and privacy-related matters.
Assist in managing disputes and coordinating with external counsel.
Conduct legal research and compile materials for decision-making.
Qualifications and Experience
Desired skills
Enrolled in a law program (year 3-5) with strong academic results.
Interest in banking, payments, and financial law as well as data protection.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks.
Nice to have
Previous experience from a law firm, bank, or other financial institution.
Knowledge of payment services regulation or EU law.
Behaviors
Detail-oriented and structured, with a strong sense of quality.
Proactive and solution-oriented.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Education
Currently enrolled in a law degree program at a Swedish university.
Languages
Excellent Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
What we Offer
The opportunity to join an international legal team of around 15 lawyers across Europe.
Valuable practical experience to strengthen your future legal career.
Insight into the bank's exciting expansion journey towards becoming a pan-European payments platform.
Flexible working hours adapted to your studies.
Potential for continued growth within the organisation after graduation Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TF Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-1041), https://group.tfbank.se/en/ Arbetsplats
TF Bank Jobbnummer
9529496