Legal & Executive Assistant
2026-01-22
Haglöfs is on an exciting journey, and so is our Legal function. We are now looking for a Legal & Executive Assistant to join our headquarters in Alvik, Stockholm - an opportunity for someone early in their career to gain hands-on experience in corporate administration, legal operations, and executive support in an international company.
At Haglöfs, we believe nature is the greatest playground ever made-a place to challenge ourselves, explore the unknown, and grow beyond expectations. Since 1914, we have inspired people to enjoy the outdoors, respect nature, and embrace adventure. Behind the scenes, strong structure, clear processes, and reliable execution are what make that possible - and this role plays a key part in that foundation.
This is a permanent, full-time position, reporting to the General Counsel, with close collaboration with the CEO and Management Team.
About the role
This role is about making sure that day-to-day administration and follow-up are handled accurately, on time, and with structure. As Legal & Executive Assistant, you will take ownership of routine legal and corporate administration, contract handling, documentation, and signature processes. By doing so, you enable the General Counsel, CEO, and senior management to focus on their core responsibilities, while ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks.
The role is split between legal support and executive support, with a clear focus on documentation, follow-up, coordination, and execution. It is well suited for someone who enjoys working in a structured way, bringing order to complex environments, and seeing tasks through to completion.
This is an excellent early career step for someone interested in legal operations, corporate governance, executive support, and working close to senior decision-making in a professional setting.
Key Responsibilities
Manage contract administration, including preparing documents for signature, coordinating signature processes, and ensuring executed agreements are properly stored and accessible
Take ownership of routine legal and corporate administration, including maintaining corporate records
Support the General Counsel with documentation and administrative execution of legal and governance-related matters
Handle confidential and sensitive information with professionalism and discretion
Executive & management support
Provide general executive assistance to the CEO and Management Team in support of business-related activities and events
Support the CEO and Management Team with ad hoc administrative and coordination tasks, ensuring practical follow-up and completion
Relevant Bachelor's degree (e.g. Paralegal, Business Administration, Law, or similar), or equivalent practical experience in administrative, coordination, or support roles
Entry-level to early-career profile; suitable for a recent graduate or junior professional with relevant experience from internships, student roles, or administrative positions
Interest in structured administrative work, documentation, coordination, and process-oriented roles
Ability to work accurately and reliably with documents, deadlines, and follow-up tasks
Comfortable working with digital tools and systems, including MS Office and document management tools; interest in legal tech is an advantage
Very good written and spoken English; Swedish or other languages are an advantage
Experience from a legal, corporate, or professional services environment is a plus, but not a requirement
This role is for you who enjoys working in a structured and methodical way, creating order and clarity in day-to-day work. You are reliable, calm under pressure, and comfortable working with routine and repetitive tasks without losing focus or quality. You take ownership of what you are responsible for and see things through, even when the pace is high.
You don't need to have all the answers from day one - curiosity, willingness to learn, and a strong sense of responsibility matter more. If you enjoy working behind the scenes to make things run smoothly, and take pride in reliable execution and follow-up, this role will suit you well.
This role is based at our Stockholm office in Alvik. In late 2026, we will move to our new unique HQ office in the vibrant area of Slakthusområdet.
Selection will be based on your CV and answers to a few screening questions.
