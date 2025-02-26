Legal intern
2025-02-26
Svea Solar is one of Europe's fastest-growing energy-tech companies, with over 50,000 customers and more than 10 years of experience. We offer smart software and hardware that create value for homeowners, businesses, and large solar parks. As we continue our journey and drive innovation in the energy field, we are now looking for a dedicated Legal intern to join our Legal team.
The role
The role of Legal Intern at Svea Solar is an exciting opportunity for you as a law student to gain relevant, hands-on work experience. This part-time role (30-40%) gives you the flexibility to decide how you want to allocate your hours each week. You will work closely with our three legal team members, receiving support and guidance from them. The role offers a wide variety of tasks, where you will take on responsibility and gain practical experience. There is plenty to do in this area, and you'll have the chance to set the bar for how much you want to take on and what interests you most.
You will report directly to Chief Legal Officer, Michaela Cronemyr. Examples of what the role can include:
Answer simpler legal questions
Support signing process
Purchasing new shelf companies (SPVs) including setting up board etc.
Support with corporate documents and handling registrations with the SCRO
KYC support
Coordinating claims control process
Keeping the group structure chart and group company list up to date, including replying to requests for information on the companies
Updating share registers
Handling admin around simple share transactions
Are we a match?
We believe you align with our values and are a curious person who enjoys learning and taking on responsibility. You are solution-oriented, confident, and detail-focused, handling a variety of tasks (with support from our legal team) based on your comfort level. You will thrive here if you enjoy a fast-paced, dynamic environment where strong organizational and time management skills are key. Our requirements are as follows:
Currently studying law
Previous experience in office administration
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
At Svea Solar, we believe in a collaboration-first mindset, which is why we would love for you to work from our office as much as possible.
What we offerAt Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment.
Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application
• We will start reviewing applications immediately, so don't wait to apply!
• We will ask you to attach complete grades from your studies in your application. We will ask several questions during the application process to help us comprehend your profile better.
• Onthis page, you will find more information about our recruitment processes.
• For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22
