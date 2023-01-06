Legal English Language Trainer Gothenburg
2023-01-06
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.
Legal English Trainer position i Gothenburg
GMS Language Services®
Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
Box 104
135 23 Tyresö , Sweden
Job Description:
Our language and communications company is looking for a English speaker for teaching Business & General Legal English to business people in the Gothenburg region.
Experience in teaching is not necessary.
Duration: Part time
Start: November
(SW)Intermittent , 20 % -50%
Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se
or fax 08 798 2070 or mail to above address
No phone calls.www.gmsgroup.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05
