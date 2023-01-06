Legal English Language Trainer Gothenburg

Svenska Great Looking Group AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg
2023-01-06


Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Great Looking Group AB i Göteborg, Helsingborg, Växjö, Linköping, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.

GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.

Legal English Trainer position i Gothenburg

GMS Language Services®

Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
GMS Language Services®
Box 104
135 23 Tyresö , Sweden

Job Description:

Our language and communications company is looking for a English speaker for teaching Business & General Legal English to business people in the Gothenburg region.

Experience in teaching is not necessary.

Duration: Part time
Start: November
(SW)Intermittent , 20 % -50%
Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se
or fax 08 798 2070 or mail to above address
No phone calls.
www.gmsgroup.se
Last application day 2023-01-31

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se

Arbetsgivare
Svenska Great Looking Group AB (org.nr 556787-2600), http://www.gmsgroup.se
411 18  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Svenska Great Looking Group

Jobbnummer
7319333

Prenumerera på jobb från Svenska Great Looking Group AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Svenska Great Looking Group AB: