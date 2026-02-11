Legal Engineer
Are you a legally trained professional who finds reading code more compelling than reviewing contracts? Are you excited by the prospect of bridging the gap between legal regulations and technical implementation? Then join our cutting-edge AI venture and help us build a system where legal compliance is tested and automated, not just advised upon.
This technology company builds next-generation, AI-driven solutions for legal and compliance challenges. It is a fast-moving, innovative team dedicated to transforming how other companies manage complex regulatory frameworks. Our client is currently expanding and is looking for a unique profile: a Legal Engineer who will focus on automating compliance within their product. The company offers a nerdy, high-performing environment, great camaraderie, and a competitive options program. This is a strategic, product-focused role where your legal expertise will directly influence the AI-driven technology. You will bridge the gap between law and technology, working closely with product and engineering teams to ensure legal integrity and professional excellence in our client's innovative compliance solutions.
You are offered
• A collaborative and ambitious team with deep expertise in AI and software engineering.
• Modern office in Stockholm with a dynamic and innovative atmosphere.
• Financial benefits, including participation in a generous stock options program.
• Opportunity to work on advanced AI functionality and cutting-edge technology.
• The chance to be part of a fast-growing startup where your ideas truly matter and you can shape the future of the product and the company.
Work tasks
This is an engineering role for a legal expert. The Legal QA Engineer will be fully integrated with the development team, operating outside of the traditional legal department structure. The core mission is to act as the legal authority that tests, validates, and helps automate compliance results within the product's code and databases.
• Regulatory Mapping: Systematically map and translate complex regulatory frameworks into logical, structured, and machine-readable formats.
• Design and conduct rigorous QA tests on the product and underlying databases to verify the accuracy of legal compliance outcomes.
• Collaborate with software developers to co-develop automated functions that ensure legally compliant behavior, integrating legal requirements directly into the product's functionalities.
• Serve as the legal subject matter expert within the development scrum team, ensuring legal parameters define product features and test requirements.
• Drive discussions on the intersection of AI technology, data ethics, and regulatory compliance.
• Law degree from a swdish or EU university.
• Good knowledge of regulatory frameworks and compliance.
• Advanced interest in AI and its intersection with legal practice.
• A strong and proven interest in coding, database logic, and technical systems. You are a lawyer who is prepared to read code to ensure compliance, rather than just read contracts.
• English language proficiency.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working in a top-tier legal environment.
• Comfort working in a high-performance, technically focused environment.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
