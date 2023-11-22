Legal Counsel (Sweden and Germany)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden or Berlin, Germany (Hybrid)
About Lassie: Pet health innovator Lassie introduced pet insurance that helps pet parents prevent injuries and avoid trips to the veterinarian. Lassie is always on hand and offers customer support, direct claims, and free veterinary telemedicine during business hours, evenings, and weekends.
The Lassie app is full of useful information that encourages pet parents to make active choices to promote the well-being of their pets. This enables the users to collect points that can be converted into price reductions. The app also contains an overview of the insurance and offers the possibility to submit a claim with the touch of a button.
Job Description:
Position Overview: As a Legal Counsel at Lassie you will play a critical role in overseeing legal and compliance matters for our operations in Sweden, Germany, and other countries we expand into. This role requires a versatile legal professional who can adapt to different legal frameworks, assist in insurance law-related matters, and take on the role of Data Protection Officer (DPO).
Key Responsibilities:
Legal and Compliance: Provide legal counsel and compliance guidance for our operations in Sweden and Germany. Ensure that the company operates in full compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards.
Expansion: Support the legal aspects of our expansion into new markets, including researching and understanding local legal requirements, and assisting in the setup of compliant operations.
Insurance Law: Utilize your expertise in insurance laws to ensure our policies and practices adhere to industry-specific regulations.
Data Protection Officer (DPO): Act as the Data Protection Officer, ensuring that the company's data processing activities comply with relevant data protection laws. Advise the international teams and ensure data protection is guaranteed.
Contract Review: Review, draft, and negotiate various contracts, agreements, and legal documents.
Risk Management: Identify legal and compliance risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.
Legal Research: Stay updated on changes in legal and regulatory landscapes in Sweden, Germany, and other relevant markets.
Point of contact: You are the contact person for our external legal advisors.
Requirements:
Juris Doctor (JD) or equivalent legal degree
Fluency in English is required, and preference will be given to candidates with proficiency in either German or Swedish
Minimum of 3 years of relevant legal experience, with a strong background in general legal matters
Knowledge of insurance laws and regulations is a significant advantage
Prior experience in a compliance or data protection role is a plus
Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills
