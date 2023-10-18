Legal Counsel
2023-10-18
Right now, we're looking for a driven and forward-thinking Legal Counsel to join our Group Legal Support team. We offer a stimulating role, right in the center of our multinational business where your days never are the same. We welcome you to a rewarding and exciting job with passionate colleagues in a truly global environment!
Your mission
With a proactive approach, you take ownership for providing general legal support and managing risk with regard to any legal matters at Group level. You're focusing and being our expert on Group Finance and Treasury - including external and internal financing, as well as other risks in relation to Finance and Treasury. You also give support in other legal matters and projects at Group level within our decentralized organization. Furthermore, developing and setting common policies and processes is also part of your role.
In this position, you report to the Vice President of Group Legal Support. You're located at our headquarters at World Trade Center in Stockholm, and some international travel is part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a Master of Laws degree, and with extensive experience from a law firm or an in-house role - preferably in an international organization. You have experience of managing external legal resources effectively and cost-efficiently, as well as the ability to utilize skills in various legal areas, especially within finance and treasury. Experience in managing solutions, delivery and analysis of intricate issues in a complex organization is advantageous. Since we operate in a global environment, you're able to communicate fluently in English and Swedish.
We place great value on your personal qualities, characterized by your analytical, practical, pragmatic and decisive mindset, as well as your honest and hands-on approach. You're a flexible person responding positively to change in an adaptive manner - you're attentive to details and have the motivation to work independently and take ownership of your responsibilities. As a team-player with excellent interpersonal communication skills, you enjoy cooperating with others. You're able to build relations based on trust, offering advice and guidance beyond legal aspects, based on sound judgement and through business understanding.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than October 31, 2023. Job ID: R0060118.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Linda Nord, recruiting manager, +46 (0)72-733 31 30
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
