Learning Specialist - Expert Learning Lab (Advanced Digitalization)
ABB AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2024-06-21
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
HR Country Lead
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about expert learning & development and want to strengthen Sweden's competitiveness and ability enabling a strong export industry? In this role you will work to increase and scale expert skills within advanced digitalization.
The role includes taking part in the Advanced Digitalization Program and the project Expert Learning Lab*. Aim of the project is to secure learning for experts in an innovative life-long learning landscape to ensure that Sweden has the competence and expertise in advanced digitalization technologies. The end result aims to ensure that Sweden's major industries are competitive and attractive workplaces promoting and fostering knowledge development for the 21st century. The project is currently managed by 8 main partners; The four industries; ABB, Ericsson, SAAB, Volvo group and the four universities Chalmers, KTH, Linköping University, Örebro University. through a collaboration between partner organizations over nine years.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and collaborate with some of the most skilled colleagues in the industry. You will develop, design and support to facilitate training programs that foster engagement, innovation and cross-industry learning, helping our employees reach their full potential. From a society point of view, the project aims to strengthen expert capabilities and capacity in Sweden on the entire labour market.
Examples of responsibilities:
• Conduct learning needs analysis with R&D stakeholders and lead the design and development of tailored learning solutions.
• Define learning objectives and performance outcomes
• Build learning paths
• Collaborate with the project team of 8 parties and lead work packages within the project
• Integrate learning tools, platforms, and content into user-friendly, scalable formats.
• Maintain and update the digital learning platform with relevant content for the experts and community of practice
• Use learner adoption analytics and feedback to drive continuous improvement.
• Identify different personas and development needs of ABB's experts
• Collaborate with HR and R&D leaders to address current needs in line with strategic business needs and innovation opportunities
• Contribute to a learning culture within ABB with focus on change management and our company values care, curiosity, courage and collaboration
Qualifications for the role
A relevant academic degree with several years of relevant work experience.
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and oral.
Proven experience in managing the design of learning solutions as well as leading meetings/workshops remotely as well IRL utilizing current and innovative technical tools.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to set and measure KPIs.
Expertise in instructional design and digital learning methodologies.
Excellent collaboration and leadership skills.
Ease of work with different kinds of stakeholders, both internally and externally
Agile mindset. Ease of dealing with complex challenges, setting structures without pre-determined pre-requisites and standard solutions
Curious attitude to innovate and try out new methods and ways of working
Passion for industrial challenges, creating high customer satisfaction, and delivering results.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Maria Samuelsson, +4676-806 00 16, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621 34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester +4672-464 45 22.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply at the latest by August 4, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
