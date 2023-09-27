Learning Leader
• You have experience conducting software training for beginners to super-users as well as for both larger and smaller groups.
• You are technically proficient in ServiceNow.
• You have knowledge within the ITIL framework.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Learning Leader! In the role you will lead training sessions, create training material and create recordings and within the different practises in ServiceNow. You will be responsible to build a good training platform, hold together Q&A sessions. You will manage the Teams channel where fulfilment teams ask for support in the instance. Updates Confluence when new material is ready and communicate it.
You will be the bridge between the Development team, Business Analysts and the Stakeholders. You will hold together the communication plan for Continual Improvements and secure that new features/releases are communicated to Stakeholders. If needed, you will organize training sessions for the Stakeholders before features are released in production.
You can work from Malmö or fully remote. Travel is required outside primary working site.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Learning Leader you have great communication skills. You are an enthusiastic person and are skilled att rallying people during time of change. You are also a forward-thinking, positive and a social person with good patience.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our customer wishes to start around 2023-10-08 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-06-30 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. You can work from Malmö or fully remote. Travel is required outside primary working site. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
