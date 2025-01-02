Learning Coordinator / Utbildningskoordinator
2025-01-02
Research shows that women and other underrepresented groups within our industry often hesitate to apply unless they meet most requirements in a job description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. To achieve our mission of decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel, we need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team.
If you share our passion but worry that your experience doesn't fully match the qualifications listed, we strongly encourage you to apply. You might be the perfect fit - for this role or a future opportunity in our growing company.
About us
Stegra, formerly H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to revolutionize the global steel industry by producing green steel, aiming to eliminate CO2 emissions. By replacing coal with green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, our primary emissions will be water and heat. By 2030, we aim to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually at our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, northern Sweden, currently under construction.
This is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries as we continue to grow. We are looking for talented, purpose-driven individuals to join our diverse and dynamic team. Together, we're building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and the planet.
Learning Coordinator
We are seeking a Learning Coordinator to join our Learning & Development team in Boden and contribute to our exciting journey. In this role, you will manage the operational and administrative backbone of our learning initiatives - from logistics and scheduling to developing digital courses and building learning journeys in our LMS, Sana Labs.
As part of a large, fast-paced scale-up, you will help create and improve processes while delivering exceptional learning experiences. You'll play a critical role in ramping up the company by maintaining training programs and ensuring people, tools, and facilities are in the right place at the right time.
You will also take the lead in coordinating and facilitating weekly onboarding sessions. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet and collaborate with many people while building your internal network. During 2025, we anticipate welcoming more than 1,000 new colleagues.
Main responsibilities
Coordinate learning activities such as onboarding sessions, internal and external courses, and certifications.
Manage training logistics, including scheduling resources, facilities, and tools.
Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery of courses.
Coordinate and host weekly onboarding sessions.
Serve as a superuser for our LMS, Sana Labs, developing and maintaining course content and participant data.
Contribute to modern learning approaches aligned with Stegra's digital strategy.
Promote a culture of continuous development in a production environment.
Enhance processes to improve efficiency and learner outcomes.
Your profile
If you thrive on coordinating and planning, enjoy working with digital tools, and are passionate about administration and communication, this role is for you. We also value creativity, initiative, and a pragmatic mindset. To succeed, you bring:
3-5 years of event coordination experience, preferably in a professional learning function
Experience in a larger company, ideally within heavy industry (a plus).
Proficiency with LMS platforms and learning content management.
Strong planning, time management, and prioritization skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English; other languages are a plus.
Self-leadership and problem-solving skills, with a focus on quality and meeting deadlines.
A collaborative mindset and adaptability to change.
LocationThis position is based in Boden, Sweden.
What we can offer you
If you're passionate about driving real change and making a positive impact, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to join a professional and ambitious team. We're building a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. Our growth and success depend on our people, and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking - and other industries - together. Ersättning
