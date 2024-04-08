Lean Manufacturing Engineer
2024-04-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
, Stockholm
Develops, implements and maintains methods, operation sequence and processes in the manufacture or fabrication of parts, components, sub-assemblies and final assemblies. Interfaces with design engineering in coordinating the release of new products. Estimates manufacturing cost, determines time standards, and makes recommendations for tooling and process requirements of new or existing product lines. Maintains records and reporting systems for coordination of manufacturing operations.
Key responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities.
Responsible for coordination of Northvolt Production System with other plants and central functions.
Develop the Production System and Lean implementation Roadmap with site management
Participate in or lead the development of Northvolt Production System
Lead or participate in development of methods according to Northvolt Production System
Responsible for training and creation of training material for general Lean training and training in Northvolt Production System and follow-up of knowledge levels
Lead Value Stream Mapping exercises and drive the improvement plan
Observe value stream waste, coach, and drive Lean principle and methodologies for waste removal.
Coach, deploy and teach Lean principles in the manufacturing environment.
Establish work measurement programs and analyze work samples to develop labor utilization standards.
Educate and coach company personnel on Lean concepts, tools, and methods.
Sort and guide Lean teams to achieve results and meet project goals
Audit regular lean activities.
Develop collective lean toolbox, i.e., 5S, SMED, Takt, Kanban and flow etc and assure instruments are available to lean project participants.
Develop standard work principles and ensure high level of understanding and implementation, e.g., SOPs/Wis, processes, one-point lessons etc
Function as support in execution of improvement activities.
Support departments to execute Lean processes.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor of Science in Industrial engineering or similar
Specific Lean training
More than 5 years' experience in manufacturing
More than 2 years in Lean teams or similar
Six sigma education is good to have
Experience from production systems
Specific skills (e.g. specific programmes, languages, certifications etc.)
Fluent in English
Excellent in Lean philosophies and related methodologies
Experienced in 5S, SMED, Standard work, VSM (Value Stream Mapping), Takt etc.
Excellent in setting up and leading training
Excellent in leading processes like problem solving
Excellent coaching skills
Personal success factors
Has the ability to take decisions even in the face of uncertainty
Is visionary and contributes to push beyond conventional wisdom
Challenges solutions and ideas
Incredibly good team player, contributes with passion and energy
High level of grit, morale and can endure working many hours
