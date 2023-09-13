Lean Manufacturing Engineer
2023-09-13
We are looking for driven engineers to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our passionate operations team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
The Lean Manufacturing Engineer leads and participate in the development and training of Northvolt Excellence systems and related methodologies and standards. You will be in charge of coaching, deploying and driving Lean principles, methods and standards in the manufacturing environment as well as the support practices. You will be in charge of developing and executing the Excellence system and Lean implementation Roadmap with site management.
Key responsibilities within the Lean Manufacturing Engineering role include but are not limited to:
Implementation and deployment of new Excellence systems and standards within specified area
Establish work measurement programs and analyze work samples to develop labor utilization standards
Develop collective lean tool box, i.e. 5S, SMED, Takt, Kaizen, Kanban and flow etc and assure instruments are available to lean project participants
Develop job standardizations and work principles to ensure efficient production
Working with production engineers to create educational content (including writing of instructions, procedures and standardised methods)
Personal Success Factors we are looking for:
Has the ability to take decisions and calculated risks even in high pressure, uncertain environments
Is willing to push beyond conventional methodologies and ways of thinking
Team player, contributes with passion and energy
Ability to learn about different cultures and work in an international environment
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Knowledge /Experience:
A Bachelor degree of Science in Mechanical-, Industrial-, Production-, Electrical- or Manufacturing Engineering, or equivalent or 3+ years experience in Production management.
More than 4 years experience in manufacturing
More than 2 years experience in Lean teams, or similar
Experience with excellence systems
Six sigma education is a plus
Specific Skills/Abilities:
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Excellent in Lean philosophies and related methodologies
Strong ability to understand and manage OEE improvement work
Experiences in 5S, SMED, Standard work, VSM, Takt, Kaizen, etc. Så ansöker du
