Leader of our engineering organization

Could you be the full-time Manager ALM System & Integration Engineering in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your Manager expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Lars Devero (ALM Engineering Manager Nordics, located in Västerås), and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates. ALM is an abbreviation of Asset Life Management, which in short mean life extension of rail vehicles. The life extension can be of technical characteristics where technical systems are upgraded or exchanged, it can also be of the customer experience characteristics, where the interior of the rail vehicle is modernized.
You'll contribute by leading a versatile engineering team. The tasks involves, leading the team, coaching the resources, providing resources to the Engineering scope in bids and customer contracts in upgrade and refurbishment of rail vehicles. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (all the way from bid management to production and verification of technical systems on the rail vehicle), technical investigations and much more.
You'll specifically take care of leading the ALM System & Integration Engineering organization, but also grow in areas which you are interested in and suit the company needs. We are looking for someone with experience in leading technical bids.
We'll look to you for
Lead an organization within system & integration engineering
Monitor progress and provide support to engineering in bids and projects
Maintain and develop the organization's engineering skills and competencies
Secure that the engineering activities follows applicable Engineering processes
Improve configuration, design, change and engineering management processes
Propose innovative solutions, develop and implement research and development programs and new technologies in bids and projects
Support the product safety management by ensuring safety risks are mitigated in a timely manner
Capture and ensure ownership of regulations and standards to be applied
Represent engineering in customer and supplier interaction
Propose and drive efficiency improvements, risk reduction and business opportunities within the responsibility for the engineering engagement
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree in a technical engineering field, preferably mechanical or electrical engineering
Structured mindset
Communicative
Leadership experience
Broad technical knowledge
Experience of design and development, project planning, execution and delivery process
English and Swedish speaking and writing
Most of our customers are Swedish and part of the engineering work is to both talk to customers and different functions within Altom. Being able to communicate in Swedish will be required to be fully operational in the role, thus.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
