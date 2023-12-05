Lead World Designer with Funcom
From critically acclaimed The Longest Journey to the very first sci-fi MMO Anarchy Online, to the brutal trials of Conan Exiles, our 30-year history has set our players uniquely up for a journey to the harsh world of Dune, where the continual battle for survival and spice will bring a challenge that is Legendary.
The Funcom team consists of over 400 people located in 5 studios - Norway, the US, Portugal, Sweden and Romania. As part of Funcom's ongoing growth, and completing a successful turnaround, Funcom is now backed by Tencent, the largest online gaming company in the world!
Your Mission in Funcom
As Lead World Designer, you will help shape the vision for a survival open-world crafting game set in the Dune universe alongside the world director. You will manage world designers, environment artists and level designer in one or more strike teams and drive content implementation efforts in sections of the game, reporting to the world director. You will assist the world team in captivating players with memorable experiences through mentor-driven leadership. You will effectively communicate with other teams, which depends on the content your team delivers, as well as making sure your team gets the support, they need from them.
The Lead World Designer has experience planning and implementing content at a large scale. You will work with various design teams and narrative to ensure that the world regions and features are true to the Dune IP, while delivering a satisfying game experience. You will be challenged to create locations and areas that support the core fantasies of Dune.
How you can have an impact in your position:
Lead the world designers in one or more strike teams through direct mentorship
Assist in the creation of the world
Create quality goals, workflows, and guides for all content relevant to your areas of ownership or improve existing ones
Collaborate and build relationships with various strike teams that are working on their sections of the game
Plan creation of content, locations and features, including conception, presentation, iteration, and documentation in relevant ownership areas
Feedback on world/level designs, content and features and help drive efforts to improve the quality of the game
We are looking for someone that has:
A bachelor's degree
5+ years of experience in the game industry working in a world/level design capacity
2+ years of experience leading/managing a team
Shipped titles in a professional capacity
Extensive understanding of design processes including world design, level design, content design, as well as experience implementing features and content
Passion for leadership and mentoring
Clear, effective communication skills across teams and cultures
Motivation and drive to collaborate and advance positive change in a studio environment
The ability to work diligently while thinking critically and resolving complex issues
In addition, the perfect candidate has:
Experience working on survival games
Experience working on open world games
Enjoys playing survival games
Familiarity with Dune and the Dune IP
Why Funcom?
We are a Scandinavian company and follow Scandinavian work values. For you, that means a flat structure where you can thrive, be yourself, leave a mark in the studio and become an ambassador for our company values. We focus on Agile/Scrum methodology and heavily value the importance of work-life balance in employee culture. Funcom values close-knit, collaborative individuals who crave creative ownership, a drive for constructive input, and a never-ending pursuit of evolution and quality.
The Outsiders studio is a professional working environment with international work culture, and close to 60 people. Located in Södermalm, in the heart of the game dev scene in Stockholm surrounded by a cozy area with lots of sights, restaurants, and cafés.
Working at The Outsiders studio offers a flexible working schedule, pension plan, healthcare package, social Fridays, and a long list of other benefits. Even more: working at Funcom means being part of a family of kind, skilled and professional colleagues that share a passion for games!
We have a diverse, dynamic, inclusive, challenging, and engaging culture, with a basis of continued training and career development opportunities, and we encourage candidates from all walks of life to apply. Join us in a friendly environment of enthusiastic professionals willing to go the extra mile to deliver world-class games. Så ansöker du
