Lead Verification Engineer
II-VI Järfälla AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2026-02-25
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos II-VI Järfälla AB i Järfälla
Short Description for Internal Candidates
As Lead Verification Engineer within the Photonics IC Design organization. You will play a key role in ensuring product quality and performance by leading verification activities across new product development projects, while collaborating closely with cross-functional teams across Coherent. This role is critical in strengthening Coherent's capability to deliver reliable, high-performance photonic products through strong technical leadership, structured execution, and a collaborative mindset.
Description for Internal Candidates
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
The Lead Verification Engineer is responsible for leading and executing verification activities throughout the product development lifecycle.
Key responsibilities include:
Act as Verification Lead in new product development projects.
Define and own the product verification program based on product requirements and project phase.
Plan and execute verification activities in alignment with project timelines and milestones.
Specify measurement requirements and test systems needed for product verification.
Analyze data and contribute technical reports to support design optimization and decision-making.
Plan sample builds according to sampling plans and ensure compliance with delivery requirements.
Communicate technical status clearly and identify technical gaps or risks.
Produce technical documentation to support knowledge retention and continuous improvement.
Stay updated on new technologies, tools, and verification techniques.
Collaborate daily with cross-functional teams (e.g., Chip Design, Test Development, Wafer Fabrication, Assembly & Test, Manufacturing Engineering) across multiple sites.
Education & Experience
Master's or PhD degree in Engineering or Science (or equivalent).
Minimum 5 years of professional experience in optoelectronic, semiconductor, electrical engineering, or engineering physics.
Fluent in English; Swedish is considered a strong advantage.
Technical & Professional Skills
Strong background in optoelectronic or semiconductor devices and technology.
Solid understanding of Test & Measurement (T&M) and test automation.
Hands-on experience in opto or RF test lab environments.
Experience in device characterization and semiconductor data acquisition.
Expertise in data analysis, statistical methods, and design of experiments.
Experience in test development, lab hardware, and automation systems.
Works effectively across functions, sites, and disciplines.
Communicates risks, limitations, and results openly and objectively.
Takes ownership of verification plans, execution, and outcomes.
Demonstrates curiosity and continuous learning mindset.
Culture Commitment
Ensure adherence to company's values (ICARE) in all aspects of your position at Coherent:
Integrity - Create an Environment of Trust
Collaboration - Innovate Through the Sharing of Ideas
Accountability - Own the Process and the Outcome
Respect - Recognize the Value in Everyone
Enthusiasm - Find a Sense of Purpose in Work
We offer
a dynamic, international environment,
an appreciative, collegial corporate culture
unique technical challenges for the products of the day after tomorrow
above-average social benefits
Our Recruitment Process
At Coherent, recruitment is conducted on an ongoing basis. Candidates who proceed to the final stage of the process will be required to complete:
Alcohol and drug testing
Background check
Reference checks
These steps are part of Coherent's standard recruitment procedures and are mandatory for all final candidates prior to employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: SwedenHR@coherent.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare II-VI Järfälla AB
(org.nr 556635-4527), https://www.coherent.com
Bruttovägen 7 (visa karta
)
175 27 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Coherent Jobbnummer
9763012